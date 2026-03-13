Educational institutions in Islamabad to remain closed today

Summary Deputy Commissioner Islamabad issued a notification stating that all government and private schools, colleges and universities across the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) will remain closed today

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Islamabad administration on Thursday announced a public holiday for all educational institutions in the federal capital today (Friday).

Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon issued an official notification stating that all government and private schools, colleges and universities across the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) will remain closed today.

The notification confirmed that all academic activities, including classes and administrative operations in both public and private educational institutions, will be suspended.

Parents, students, and staff are advised to take note of the holiday and plan accordingly, as all academic institutions in the ICT will observe the day off in line with the official directive.

