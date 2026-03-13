Nihal Hashmi thanks PM, Nawaz Sharif for his appointment as Sindh Governor

Summary Talking to the media after his appointment as Sindh Governor, Nihal Hashmi said that he would perform his responsibilities in accordance with the Constitution.

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Newly-appointed Sindh Governor Nihal Hashmi on Thursday expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Nawaz Sharif for reposing confidence in him by appointing as Governor Sindh.

Talking to the media after his appointment as Sindh Governor, Hashmi said that he would serve as a constitutional governor and perform his responsibilities in accordance with the Constitution.

Responding to a question, he said he was also thankful to the people of Sindh for their prayers and support.

Hashmi also thanked President Asif Ali Zardari and said that he would set his priorities after taking oath of the office of the Governor Sindh.

