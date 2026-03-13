Home Live TV Pakistan World Sports Business Showbiz Shows Videos Technology Discover Pakistan Health Crime Fake News Weird

Nihal Hashmi thanks PM, Nawaz Sharif for his appointment as Sindh Governor

Nihal Hashmi thanks PM, Nawaz Sharif for his appointment as Sindh Governor
Updated on

Summary Talking to the media after his appointment as Sindh Governor, Nihal Hashmi said that he would perform his responsibilities in accordance with the Constitution.

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Newly-appointed Sindh Governor Nihal Hashmi on Thursday expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Nawaz Sharif for reposing confidence in him by appointing as Governor Sindh.

Talking to the media after his appointment as Sindh Governor, Hashmi said that he would serve as a constitutional governor and perform his responsibilities in accordance with the Constitution.

Responding to a question, he said he was also thankful to the people of Sindh for their prayers and support.

Hashmi also thanked President Asif Ali Zardari and said that he would set his priorities after taking oath of the office of the Governor Sindh.
 

Browse Topics
Pakistan Pakistan Politics

Related News

Bilawal felicitates newly-appointed Governor Sindh Nihal Hashmi
Waseem Akhtar asks MQM-P to end alliance with federal government
PM assures Saudi Crown Prince Pakistan's full support during challenging times
PM Shehbaz Sharif reaches Saudi Arabia for high-level talks with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman
Featured

Finance Minister signals further increase in petroleum prices

Pakistan enters 5G era as spectrum auction ends with $510 million windfall

Trump says he is not worried about Iran-backed attacks on US soil

UAE president holds multiple calls with Trump and Putin amid regional tensions

Tapmad secures exclusive PSL 11 streaming rights, expands global digital reach