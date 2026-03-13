Home Live TV Pakistan World Sports Business Showbiz Shows Videos Technology Discover Pakistan Health Crime Fake News Weird

Bilawal felicitates newly-appointed Governor Sindh Nihal Hashmi

Summary Bilawal Bhutto expressed confidence that Nihal Hashmi, by utilising his vast political experience, would discharge his responsibilities in the province in an efficient and commendable manner.

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Thursday congratulated Nihal Hashmi on his appointment as Governor Sindh.

In his message, Bilawal expressed hope that Governor Sindh Nihal Hashmi would play an effective role in promoting harmony and coordination between the federal and provincial governments.

He said that the Governor should perform his constitutional responsibilities in accordance with the law and the Constitution while working for the strengthening of democratic traditions and addressing public issues.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also expressed confidence that Nihal Hashmi, by utilising his vast political experience, would discharge his responsibilities in the province in an efficient and commendable manner.
 

