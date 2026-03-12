Motorway Police begin fines for new speed limits on M2

Summary Motorway Police start issuing fines on M2 after lowering speed limits; cars now limited to 100 km/h on motorways and 80 km/h on highways.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - National Highways and Motorway Police has started issuing fines on M2 Motorway for violations of newly introduced speed limits.

According to Central Region spokesperson Syed Imran Ahmed, a motorist was fined Rs2,500 for driving at 115 kilometres per hour under the revised regulations.

Under the new policy, the speed limit for cars and LTV vehicles on motorways has been reduced from 120 km/h to 100 km/h, while the limit for PSV and HTV vehicles has been lowered from 110 km/h to 90 km/h.

Similarly, on national highways the speed limit for cars and LTV vehicles has been reduced from 100 km/h to 80 km/h, while PSV and HTV vehicles are now restricted to 65 km/h instead of the previous 80 km/h.

The spokesperson said the revised limits have been enforced to promote fuel conservation and ensure safer travel, adding that an awareness campaign is also underway to inform motorists about the new regulations.