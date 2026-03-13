Home Live TV Pakistan World Sports Business Showbiz Shows Videos Technology Discover Pakistan Health Crime Fake News Weird

PM assures Saudi Crown Prince Pakistan's full support during challenging times

Updated on

JEDDAH (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif met with the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Jeddah on Thursday and assured Pakistan’s full support and solidarity during challenging times.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar and Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defense Forces Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir were also present during the meeting.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed his best wishes for Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and conveyed deep appreciation for Saudi Arabia’s long-standing support for Pakistan.

The Prime Minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s complete solidarity and full support for Saudi Arabia during these challenging times. Both leaders held detailed discussions on recent developments in the region and agreed to continue working together to promote peace and stability in the region.

The Prime Minister assured the Saudi Crown Prince that Pakistan will always stand firmly with Saudi Arabia and will continue making every possible effort to achieve the shared goal of regional peace.
 

