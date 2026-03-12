PM Shehbaz Sharif reaches Saudi Arabia for high-level talks with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman

Summary Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif lands in Saudi Arabia for brief talks with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on regional tensions, security and Pakistan-Saudi relations.

ISLAMABAD/JEDDAH (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif landed in Jeddah on Thursday on a brief official visit to Saudi Arabia at the invitation of Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman, according to the Prime Minister’s Office.

The Pakistani premier landed at the Royal Terminal of King Abdulaziz International Airport, where he was received by Deputy Governor of the Makkah Region, Prince Saud bin Mishaal bin Abdulaziz. Pakistan’s Ambassador to Riyadh Ahmed Farooq, Consul General in Jeddah Syed Mustafa Rabbani, and other members of the diplomatic staff were also present to welcome the prime minister upon arrival.

According to officials, the visit will be brief, with the prime minister scheduled to remain in the Kingdom for only a few hours. During this time, he will hold a high-level meeting with the Saudi crown prince before returning to Pakistan.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar is accompanying the prime minister on the trip.

The meeting between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is expected to focus on the evolving regional situation, particularly the ongoing tensions in the Middle East and broader regional security concerns.

Officials said the leaders will also review the state of bilateral relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, two countries that maintain close political, economic, and defence ties. Discussions are expected to include cooperation in multiple areas as well as continued coordination on regional and international issues.

The Prime Minister’s Office said the visit forms part of ongoing high-level contacts between Islamabad and Riyadh aimed at strengthening strategic cooperation and maintaining close consultation on issues affecting regional peace and stability.

The government described the visit as an important step in maintaining active diplomatic engagement between the two countries at a time when regional tensions remain elevated.

During the talks, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is expected to share Pakistan’s perspective on the current regional developments and emphasise the importance of dialogue and diplomacy to address conflicts.

Officials reiterated that Pakistan will continue to support efforts aimed at reducing tensions in the region and promoting ceasefires, negotiations and diplomatic solutions to ongoing disputes.

The visit, though short, reflects the continuing coordination between Islamabad and Riyadh on key regional and international matters, as both sides maintain regular consultations through high-level diplomatic exchanges.