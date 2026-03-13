Waseem Akhtar asks MQM-P to end alliance with federal government

Summary Waseem Akhtar said that the removal of Kamran Tessori from the position of governor came as a shocking development. He said that if such a decision had to be made, MQM should have been consulted.

KARACHI (Web Desk) - Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leader and former Mayor of Karachi Waseem Akhtar has demanded that his party end its alliance with the federal government and resign from ministries following the decision to change the Governor of Sindh.

Speaking to a private TV channel, Waseem Akhtar said that the removal of Kamran Tessori from the position of governor came as a shocking development for them and that they learned about it through the media.

He said that if such a decision had to be made, MQM should have been consulted. According to him, making such decisions without talking to MQM is creating the wrong precedents, adding that PML-N leaders seek MQM’s votes for their own interest.

Waseem Akhtar stated that, in his opinion, the party should step down from the ministries and senior party leadership should speak to the Prime Minister. He added that MQM should immediately separate itself from the ministries because none of their demands have been implemented.

He further said that the promises made to MQM were not fulfilled, and the party leadership now needs to sit together and consider why MQM is being taken lightly.

Waseem Akhtar added that MQM is an allied party in the government, and removing someone cannot simply be done based on someone’s wishes.

Waseem Akhtar also said that during the PDM-I government, MQM had presented its demands to the government and Shehbaz Sharif had agreed to them. Making such decisions without consultation or taking MQM into confidence, he said, is difficult to understand.

