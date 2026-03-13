Sindh govt assures full cooperation to newly-appointed Governor

Summary Sharjeel Memon further said that it is the Prime Minister’s prerogative to appoint whoever he wishes as governor.

KARACHI (Dunya News) - The Sindh government on Thursday welcomed the newly-appointed Governor Nihal Hashmi and also assured him full cooperation.

Speaking to the media, Senior Provincial Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon said they welcome the new governor and assured that the Sindh government will cooperate with him.

Sharjeel Memon said that the incoming governor should perform his role according to the Constitution, noting that the provincial government had also cooperated with the previous governor.

Sharjeel Memon further said that it is the Prime Minister’s prerogative to appoint whoever he wishes as governor, saying that the provincial government has no political dispute with anyone. He added that the day is not far when Karachi will once again become the economic hub of the region.

He also said that work is underway to improve the transport sector in Karachi. He said that street crimes in the city decreased significantly. According to him, there is currently not a single kidnapping victim in Sindh, and bandits in the katcha (riverine) areas have either been killed or have surrendered.

