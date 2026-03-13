Pakistan urges restraint, diplomacy amid Middle East crisis: FO Spox

Summary Foreign Office spokesperson Tahir Andrabi said Pakistan was actively engaging regional and international partners to promote restraint and diplomacy amid escalating hostilities in the Middle East.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Foreign Office spokesperson Tahir Andrabi on Thursday said Pakistan was actively engaging regional and international partners to promote restraint and diplomacy amid escalating hostilities in the Middle East, while reaffirming Islamabad’s commitment to regional peace and stability.

Addressing the weekly press briefing at the Foreign Office, Andrabi highlighted Pakistan’s diplomatic efforts since the outbreak of violence in the region, stressing that the country had consistently called for respect for sovereignty, adherence to international law, and renewed dialogue to prevent further escalation.

The spokesperson highlighted that throughout the current wave of conflict, Pakistan has consistently urged interlocutors, particularly relevant countries, to adhere to three key principles: respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity, a commitment to refrain from using force within each other’s territories and upholding international law and the principles enshrined in the UN Charter, alongside the resumption of dialogue and engagement to achieve a peaceful negotiated resolution to the crisis.

As regards the situation along Pak-Afghan border, the spokesperson reiterated that Pakistan conducted targeted operations with due diligence with the principles of ensuring that no civilian is hurt. He said we have nothing against Afghan citizens emphasizing they are our brothers and sisters. He said we want no harm to them and we will continue to exercise our due diligence in this regard.

Tahir Andrabi said Pakistan has emphatically communicated to Afghan side and to our interlocutors that we need verifiable assurances from Afghan side that their territory would not be used for terrorism against Pakistan. He said since those assurances have not been received, we will continue with our existing policy with respect to that country.

