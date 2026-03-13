Punjab govt aircraft went to Vienna for technical inspection: Azma Bokhari

Summary Azma Bokhari said technical inspections of the aircraft after a specified period are part of the contract, saying that those spreading baseless rumours should focus on more constructive work

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Punjab Minister for Information and Culture Azma Bokhari on Thursday said that said that the Punjab government’s aircraft went to Vienna for a technical inspection.

In a statement posted on the social media platform X, Azma Bokhari said that the aircraft of the Punjab government had traveled to Vienna for a scheduled technical inspection, saying that the speculation circulating about it is not only contrary to facts but also regrettable.

— Azma Zahid Bokhari (@AzmaBokhariPMLN) March 12, 2026

She added that technical inspections of the aircraft after a specified period are part of the contract. According to her, those spreading baseless rumors about a routine inspection should focus on more constructive work.

