Lahore ATC extends bail for PTI leaders in May 9 cases

Summary Lahore ATC extends interim bail for PTI leaders Azam Swati, Jamshed Cheema, and Musarrat Cheema in May 9 cases until April 3; court directs record submission and arguments.

LAHORE (Dunya News) – An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday extended the interim bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders Azam Swati, Jamshed Cheema, and Musarrat Cheema in cases related to the May 9 related case until April 3.

The hearing was conducted by ATC Judge Arshad Javed, with the accused and other defendants appearing before the court.

During the proceedings, the duty judge directed the prosecution to submit the complete record of the cases.

He has also ordered the defence lawyers to present their arguments in the next hearing.

The cases against the accused include incidents such as the burning of Askari Tower and other related events.

