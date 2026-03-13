Farooq Sattar reacts angrily to removal of Kamran Tessori as Sindh governor

Summary Farooq Sattar criticized the removal of Kamran Tessori as Sindh governor, saying the move sends a message MQM is no longer needed, and suggested the party should consider leaving the government

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Leader of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement – Pakistan and Member of the National Assembly Farooq Sattar has expressed anger over the removal of Kamran Tessori from the position of Sindh governor.

In a statement, Farooq Sattar said that by removing Kamran Tessori from the post of Governor Sindh, the federal government and the Prime Minister have sent them a clear message that they are no longer needed.

Farooq Sattar further stated that the party should now treat this matter as its red line and immediately say goodbye to the government.

Earlier, a spokesperson for the Muttahida Qaumi Movement – Pakistan had said that the federal government did not take the party into confidence regarding the change of the Sindh governor, while also announcing that a course of action would soon be decided in response to the decision.

It is worth mentioning that the federal government has removed Kamran Tessori and appointed Nihal Hashmi, a leader of Pakistan Muslim League (N), as the new Governor of Sindh.

President Asif Ali Zardari has also approved the appointment of Nihal Hashmi as Governor of Sindh, and he is expected to take oath of office today.