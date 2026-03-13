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Pakistan to Middle East flight operations partially resume after days of turbulence

Pakistan to Middle East flight operations partially resume after days of turbulence
Updated on

Summary A total of 231 flights from across Pakistan to Middle Eastern destinations are scheduled to operate today.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Flight operations between Pakistan and the Middle East are gradually stabilizing after being severely affected by Iran, US, and Israel war.

According to aviation sources, a total of 231 flights from across Pakistan to Middle Eastern destinations are scheduled to operate today, while 72 flights have been cancelled.

Over the past 14 days, the number of cancelled flights from Pakistan to the Middle East has exceeded 1,811, reflecting the significant disruption caused by regional tensions.

At Kuwait International Airport, two flights were finally able to depart for Cairo after the airport remained closed for 13 days.

From Karachi, 14 flights to destinations including Doha, Manama, and Kuwait City have been cancelled, while 64 flights are scheduled to operate.

From Lahore, 17 flights to Doha, Kuwait City, Baghdad, and Dubai have been cancelled, while 55 flights remain operational.

At Islamabad, 25 flights to the Middle East have been cancelled today, while 64 arrivals and departures are expected.

Meanwhile, 14 flights from Peshawar have been cancelled, with eight flights still operating.

From Sialkot eight flights are operating, while Faisalabad has 10 operational flights. In Multan, 24 flights are operating while two have been cancelled.

At Quetta airport, all four scheduled flights to Dubai and Sharjah are operating normally.

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