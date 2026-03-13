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Balochistan implements 3-day weekend for government offices to save energy

Balochistan implements 3-day weekend for government offices to save energy
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Summary Balochistan government starts three-day weekend for energy conservation, closing offices on Friday to Sunday, with work now on Monday to Thursday, aiming to improve administration.

QUETTA (Dunya News) - In Balochistan, the implementation of cost-saving measures has begun with a three-day weekly holiday in government offices.

The Balochistan government had issued a notification for three weekly holidays, including Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, to conserve energy.

As a result, various government offices remain closed today, and according to the government’s decision, office work will now be conducted on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.

The Chief Minister of Balochistan stated that improvements are being made in government administration, and the creation of new districts will further enhance administrative efficiency.

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