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Azma Bukhari praises CCD, police for sharp decline in crime rate

Azma Bukhari praises CCD, police for sharp decline in crime rate
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Summary Punjab crime rates drop sharply due to CM Maryam Nawaz’s strategy, with CCD and police efforts praised; women’s safety remains a top priority, and respectful policing is enforced.

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Punjab’s Punjab has witnessed a rapid decline in crime rates, which Information Minister Azma Bukhari says is the result of the government’s effective strategy.

In a statement, Azma Bukhari stated that thanks to the better strategy of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, the crime rate in the province has decreased.

The CCD and Punjab Police have played a key role in reducing crime.

She added that in many districts of Punjab, even minor daily crimes have significantly decreased. Considering the increasing public acceptance of the CCD, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has decided to establish it as a premier agency.

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The Information Minister further stated that law and order in Punjab is improving, and crime statistics are now encouraging.

She emphasized that no one in Punjab can now dare to cast an immoral gaze toward any mother, sister, or daughter.

Azma Bukhari said that women’s protection is Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz’s top priority and red line.

Every officer and personnel of the Punjab Police have been instructed to address citizens respectfully, using terms like “Sir” and “Janab.”

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