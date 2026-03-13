NADRA warns institutions against rejecting digital ID cards

Summary NADRA warns institutions to accept digital ID cards, confirming their legal validity and urging compliance to protect personal data and prevent misuse of identity information.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The National Database & Registration Authority (NADRA) has issued a warning to institutions that refuse to accept digital identity cards.

In a statement, NADRA said that digital ID cards hold the same legal value as physical identity cards. Some government offices and agencies have been requesting physical cards or photocopies instead of accepting digital cards, a practice that contradicts the established legal and regulatory framework.

The authority explained that under the NADRA Ordinance, regulations 9 and 10 grant legal status to digital identity documents, recognizing them as valid proof of identity.

NADRA added that digital ID cards reduce the need for unnecessary photocopies, help ensure the protection of citizens’ personal data, and prevent misuse of identity information.

The authority directed government departments, public and financial institutions, and telecom operators to comply with these regulations. Citizens can lodge complaints regarding non-compliance through NADRA’s official grievance system.