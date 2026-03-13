Major roads closed in Karachi ahead of Quds Day rallies

Summary Officials stated that traffic police personnel will remain deployed along the affected routes to assist citizens.

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Karachi traffic police have announced the closure of multiple major roads on Friday due to security arrangements for Quds Day rallies.

According to officials from the office of the Deputy Inspector General (Traffic), a religious group will hold a Youm-e-Quds rally after Friday prayers, starting from Numaish Chowrangi and proceeding towards Aman Tower. Another main rally is scheduled to begin from Numaish around 2pm and conclude on M.A. Jinnah Road after evening prayers.

*Traffic Route Map for Youm - ul - Qudds Rally* pic.twitter.com/dcNEhYeFw2 — Karachi Traffic Police (@Khitrafficpol) March 13, 2026

Traffic authorities said key routes, including the road from Boat Basin to Jinnah Bridge, will remain closed. The section of M.T. Khan Road from PIDC to Jinnah Bridge will also be shut in both directions as part of security measures.

To manage traffic flow, alternative routes have been provided for commuters traveling across the city. Vehicles moving towards Tower and surrounding areas have been advised to use designated detours via Gurumandar, Soldier Bazar, Bahadur Yar Jung Road, and other connecting streets. Traffic from different parts of the city, including Nazimabad, Garden, and Saddar, will also be redirected through specified alternative roads.

Officials stated that traffic police personnel will remain deployed along the affected routes to assist citizens and ensure smooth movement of vehicles. The advisory applies to District South and District West.

Authorities urged commuters to plan their travel in advance, follow diversion instructions, and contact the Traffic Police Helpline 1915 for assistance. They also advised residents to stay updated through FM 88.6 for real-time traffic information.

