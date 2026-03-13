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Red Zone access restricted, ITP issues major traffic advisory for capital

Red Zone access restricted, ITP issues major traffic advisory for capital
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Summary Islamabad Traffic Police announced road closures and diversions in the Red Zone, keeping Margalla Road open as the only entry; citizens are advised to use alternate routes and avoid travel.

ISLAMABAD (APP) - Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) on Friday issued a traffic advisory informing citizens about road closures and diversions around the Red Zone, announcing that Margalla Road would remain open as the only route for entry into the high-security area.

An official told APP that several key roads across the federal capital would remain closed or partially closed due to security arrangements.

He said that all routes leading to Iran Avenue would remain closed, while Chand Tara Flyover from Srinagar Highway to Serena Chowk would also remain shut for traffic.

Similarly, Suhrawardy Road from Aabpara would remain completely closed for both incoming and outgoing traffic.

The official further said that Jinnah Avenue from Rajab Tayyab Erdogan Flyover up to Kulsum Plaza Chowk, Seventh Avenue Bridge, and Fazal-e-Haq Road up to Geo Chowk would remain closed.

He added that the road from Haji Camp Chowk to Islamabad Chowk would remain completely closed, while IJP Road from Gandam Godam to Fakir Aipee Road would also remain closed.

Likewise, the service road from NESCOM towards I-10 would remain closed, and both sides of I-8 to IJP Double Road would remain completely closed for traffic.

The official said that Club Road from Rawal Dam Chowk to Kashmir Chowk and Park Road from Shehzad Town to Musharraf Chowk would remain partially closed on one side.

Citizens have been advised to use alternate routes and avoid unnecessary travel during the restrictions. They should also leave earlier than usual to avoid inconvenience.

For further information, citizens may contact Pucar-15 or the Traffic Helpline 1915, while the latest traffic updates are also available on Islamabad Traffic Police FM 92.4.

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