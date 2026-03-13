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PM Shehbaz Sharif decides not to increase petroleum prices

PM Shehbaz Sharif decides not to increase petroleum prices
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Summary Despite rising global oil prices, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif has decided to maintain current petroleum rates, providing relief to the public amid economic and regional pressures.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has announced that petroleum product prices will not be increased this time, keeping the promise made to the public, despite further rises in the global oil market.

The premier stated that the decision aims to reduce the burden on the common man, and that the government will provide relief to citizens as much as possible under these difficult circumstances.

He noted that regional tensions are putting pressure on the global economy, which could have serious repercussions for Pakistan’s economy.

PM Shehbaz added that timely policy measures, government savings initiatives, and fiscal discipline are helping manage the situation in the best possible manner.

He emphasised that as a public servant, he is committed to reducing the burden on the poor during these challenging times, starting with government and elite sectors.

The prime minister also highlighted that provincial governments are fully supporting federal efforts to implement cost-saving measures, which is encouraging.

Thanks to the efforts of Pakistan’s diplomatic and economic teams, adequate crude oil supplies are available for domestic needs, he said.

Shehbaz Sharif assured that federal and provincial governments are working together to prevent any charges above the government-approved rates. He expressed hope that global conditions will improve, bringing stability to petroleum prices internationally.

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