Operation Ghazab lil-Haq: Security forces release video of airstrikes in Afghanistan

Summary According to security sources, the strikes effectively destroyed an ammunition depot belonging to the 313 Corps in Kabul

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - The Pak Army released the video of successful airstrikes carried out in Afghanistan during the Operation Ghazab lil-Haq.

According to security sources, the strikes effectively destroyed an ammunition depot belonging to the 313 Corps in Kabul.

Sources stated that the depot had been used by Afghan Taliban and other militant organizations to obtain weapons and explosives.

The released footage shows that Pakistani forces specifically targeted and destroyed only the ammunition depot.

Security officials added that the video refutes propaganda circulating in Afghan and Indian media claiming that Pakistani forces were targeting civilian populations in Afghanistan.

They further stated that operations under Ghazab lil-Haq will continue until all the objectives are achieved.

Also Read: Operation Ghazab lil-Haq: Pak Army conducts airstrikes on terrorist hideouts in Afghanistan

Earlier, Pakistan Army carried out successful airstrikes against terrorist hideouts in Afghanistan under Operation Ghazab lil-Haq, hitting multiple strategic targets on Friday.

Security sources reported that on the night of March 12-13, four terrorist hideouts linked to the Afghan Taliban and Fitna al-Kharij were targeted, including military installations.

The infrastructure of the 313 Corps in Kabul was destroyed, while the Tarawa camp in Kandahar and its oil storage and logistics sites were successfully hit.

Another strike targeted the Shirinaw camp in Paktia, damaging key terrorist hideouts.

In a successful operation in Paktika, Pakistani forces destroyed an ammunition depot at Shahin Base, further disrupting militant operations.