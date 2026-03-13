Pakistan-Middle East flight operations remain suspended

Summary Flights between Pakistan and several Middle Eastern destinations remain

LAHORE (Web Desk) - Flight operations from Pakistan to several Middle Eastern destinations remain suspended amid the ongoing war involving Iran, the United States and Israel.

According to details, 72 more flights from across the country to the Middle East were cancelled, taking the total number of cancelled flights to Gulf countries to more than 1,456 over the past 14 days.

In Karachi, 14 flights to Doha, Bahrain and Kuwait were cancelled, while 17 flights from Lahore to Doha, Kuwait, Baghdad and Dubai were also called off.

Similarly, 25 flights from Islamabad, 14 from Peshawar, eight from Sialkot, 10 from Faisalabad and two from Multan were cancelled.

However, all four scheduled flights from Quetta to Dubai and Sharjah remained operational.

Due to administrative reasons, four flights from Islamabad, Karachi and Jeddah were rescheduled to depart earlier than planned.

Two Karachi–Islamabad flights, PK-300 and PA-208, will depart one to three hours ahead of schedule, while two Islamabad–Jeddah flights, PA-273 and SV-3726, have also been advanced by about one hour.