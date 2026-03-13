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Punjab limits government office hours amid fears of global oil supply disruption

Punjab limits government office hours amid fears of global oil supply disruption
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Summary Punjab government restricts office operations and adopts a four-day workweek in several departments in Lahore to conserve energy amid fears of global oil supply disruptions.

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The Punjab government has introduced energy-saving measures amid fears that global tensions could disrupt oil supplies, limiting the working days of several government offices.

Under the new policy, many government departments will now operate only four days a week, with several institutions remaining closed on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

During the first week of the energy-saving policy, several key administrative offices in Lahore remained partially closed on Friday, providing only limited services to the public.

Offices of the Lahore Development Authority (LDA), Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA), Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) and parts of the Transport Department were closed. Similarly, the Punjab Mass Transit Authority, Housing Department and the Communication and Works (C&W) Department also suspended office operations for the day.

Officials said the measures aim to reduce the consumption of energy and petroleum products. However, essential staff will remain on duty to ensure the continued provision of basic public services.

Operators at WASA’s tube wells and disposal stations are continuing their duties as usual, while administrative and management staff have been granted leave. Authorities added that ongoing development projects in the city will continue despite the closure of LDA offices.

The government said the limited operations are a precautionary step to address potential energy shortages while maintaining essential services through a partial duty system.

 

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