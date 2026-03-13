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Border Military Police foils arms smuggling on Punjab-Balochistan border

Border Military Police foils arms smuggling on Punjab-Balochistan border
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Summary Border Military Police seize 86 pistols, three MP-5 guns and 18,000 bullets on Punjab-Balochistan border near Fort Munro; suspect arrested and investigation continues.

FORT MUNRO (Dunya News) - The Border Military Police foiled an arms smuggling attempt on the Punjab–Balochistan border and seized a large cache of weapons and ammunition.

According to officials, Commandant Amir Taimur Khan recovered heavy weapons and ammunition during an operation in the Bawata area.

The seized cache included 86 pistols, three MP-5 submachine guns, 22 magazines and 18,000 rounds of ammunition.

Authorities also arrested a suspect identified as Shafiq and registered a case against him. Further investigation into the smuggling network is currently underway.

Officials said preliminary findings suggest the seized weapons are worth hundreds of thousands of rupees.

 

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