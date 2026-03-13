Hanif Abbasi directs upgrade of three trains by June 30

Summary Railway Minister Hanif Abbasi has ordered upgrades to three trains by 30 June, alongside station improvements and installation of CCTV cameras on major express services.

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Federal Railways Minister Muhammad Hanif Abbasi has directed that three trains be upgraded by 30 June.

During a meeting chaired by the minister, detailed briefings were given on improving facilities at railway stations and onboard trains.

Hanif Abbasi instructed the installation of uniform benches at stations nationwide and recommended outsourcing cleaning services at other stations, following the model of Lahore and Karachi stations.

He stated that the Awam Express, Allama Iqbal Express, and Sukkur Express will be upgraded by 30 June, while the Hazara Express rake will also be improved.

Meanwhile, CCTV cameras will be installed on the Green Line, Shalimar, and Pak Business Express trains by 15 April.

Following the meeting, Punjab Chief Minister’s Adviser Ali Dar also met with the Railway Minister.