Seven police officers martyred in IED attack in Lakki Marwat

Summary Seven police officers from Lakki Marwat were martyred in an IED blast targeting a police unit in Bettani area, highlighting persistent militant threats in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

LAKKI MARWAT (Dunya News) - Seven police officers were martyred when militants carried out an improvised explosive device (IED) attack on a police unit in the Bettani area of Lakki Marwat, officials said.

All the slain officers belonged to the Lakki Marwat district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Those martyred include SHO of Shadi Khel Police Station, Inspector Sadr Azam, a resident of Tajbi Khel, and Constables Shah Behram and Shah Khalid, both residents of Shadi Khel.

Constables Haji Muhammad and Gulzada, residents of Wargari, Constable Sakhi Zada from Pakhel, and Constable Namdar from Ali Khel were also among the victims.

According to officials, the police personnel were targeted while performing their duties when the IED exploded.

Security sources said the attack highlights the threat posed by militant groups targeting local communities and law enforcement personnel in the region.