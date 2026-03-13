NDMA issues alert for rain, snowfall and glacial flood risk in northern regions

Summary NDMA warns of rain, snowfall, landslides and possible glacial floods in northern Pakistan from March 14–16, advising travelers to avoid unnecessary journeys in mountainous areas.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - National Disaster Management Authority has issued an alert for thunderstorms, rain and snowfall in northern regions, warning of possible landslides and glacial lake outburst floods between March 14 and 16.

According to the NDMA’s National Emergencies Operation Center, rain and snowfall are expected in Gilgit-Baltistan, Azad Kashmir and upper areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Areas including Gilgit, Astore, Diamer, Skardu, Hunza, Ghizer and Shigar may experience rain and snowfall. Similar weather conditions are expected in Muzaffarabad, Bagh, Poonch, Haveli, Kotli, Bhimber and Neelum Valley.

Thunderstorms are also likely in several districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kalam and Battagram.

NDMA warned that snowfall in mountainous areas could cause slippery roads and landslides, while avalanches may occur in higher elevations. Temporary power outages and travel disruptions are also possible.

Authorities cautioned that rising temperatures and rainfall may increase the risk of glacial lake outburst floods in areas such as Chitral, Swat, Kohistan, Gilgit, Astore and Skardu due to glacier melting.

Landslides are also expected along mountainous routes including the Karakoram Highway, particularly in Diamer, Darel, Tangir, Astore and Hunza, which may lead to road closures and travel disruptions.

The NDMA has advised tourists and travelers to avoid unnecessary journeys and remain cautious while traveling in vulnerable mountainous areas. Authorities have also directed local administrations to ensure preparedness and monitoring, while citizens have been urged to follow updates through the Pak NDMA Disaster Alert.