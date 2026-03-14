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More Pakistanis return from Iran via Taftan, Gabd-Rimdan borders after Iran-Israel war

More Pakistanis return from Iran via Taftan, Gabd-Rimdan borders after Iran-Israel war
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Summary Pakistanis continue returning from Iran after Iran-Israel war, with 4,655 people crossing into Pakistan through Taftan and Gabd-Rimdan border points over 13 days.

QUETTA (Dunya News) - The return of Pakistanis from Iran continues for the 13th consecutive day following the conflict between Iran and Israel, officials said.

According to authorities, 99 individuals returned to Pakistan through the Taftan Border. Over the past 13 days, a total of 3,321 people have crossed into Pakistan through the same border point.

Meanwhile, 69 individuals arrived in the country today via the Gabd-Rimdan Border. Authorities said 1,334 people have returned through this route so far.

Officials added that a combined total of 4,655 Pakistanis have returned home through the Taftan and Gabd-Rimdan border crossings over the past 13 days.

Those returning include students, businesspeople, pilgrims and laborers who had been residing in Iran.

 

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