Tarar says 663 Taliban combatants, Fitna al-Khawarij terrorists killed in operation Ghazab lil-Haq

Summary Attaullah Tarar said that no civilian population or civilian infrastructures were targeted as falsely propagated by Afghan regime officials and media.

ISLAMABAD, Mar 13 (APP): Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar said on Friday that the security forces have killed 663 combatants of the Afghan Taliban regime as well as the Fitna al-Khawarij terrorists during Operation Ghazab lil-Haq.

Providing a summary of Afghan Taliban regime and Fitna al-Khawarij’s losses at 16:00 hours, the minister said as many as 249 Afghan posts had been destroyed, while 44 others were captured during the operation.

He said that over 887 Afghan operatives were injured during the Operation Ghazab lil-Haq (Righteous Fury).

Around 224 tanks, armoured vehicles, and artillery guns have also been destroyed during the operation, he added.

The minister noted that around 70 terrorists and terror support locations across Afghanistan were also targeted by air, effectively.

He said on night of 12/13 March 2026, Pakistan successfully targeted terrorists’ affiliated installations in Afghanistan.

In Kabul, Paktia and Kandhar, terrorists and its support infrastructure including logistic bases and camps were targeted, he added.

The minister also shared a video in his post on X that clearly showed that Pakistan precisely targeted only those installations which directly or indirectly support terrorism from inside Afghanistan and terrorist camps.

“No civilian population or civilian infrastructures were targeted as falsely propagated by Afghan regime officials and media,” he maintained.

