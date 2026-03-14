President Zardari condemns Lakki Marwat terrorist attack

Summary Expressing deep grief over the loss of lives, the president offered prayers for the eternal peace of the martyred officers and extended heartfelt condolences to their families.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - President Asif Ali Zardari on Friday strongly condemned the terrorist attack near a police vehicle in Lakki Marwat that resulted in the martyrdom of a Station House Officer (SHO) and other police personnel.

Expressing deep grief over the loss of lives, the president offered prayers for the eternal peace of the martyred officers and extended heartfelt condolences to their families. He also prayed for patience and strength for the bereaved families in this difficult time, a Presidency’s news release said.

President Zardari also expressed concern over those injured in the blast and prayed for their early and complete recovery.

The president said their bravery and commitment to safeguarding the country would not go in vain. He reiterated the nation’s resolve to continue the fight against terrorism until its complete eradication.

The president emphasized that the government and security institutions remain fully determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and ensure lasting peace and stability in the country.

