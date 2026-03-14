Home Live TV Pakistan World Sports Business Showbiz Shows Videos Technology Discover Pakistan Health Crime Fake News Weird

President Zardari condemns Lakki Marwat terrorist attack

President Zardari condemns Lakki Marwat terrorist attack
Updated on

Summary Expressing deep grief over the loss of lives, the president offered prayers for the eternal peace of the martyred officers and extended heartfelt condolences to their families.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - President Asif Ali Zardari on Friday strongly condemned the terrorist attack near a police vehicle in Lakki Marwat that resulted in the martyrdom of a Station House Officer (SHO) and other police personnel.

Expressing deep grief over the loss of lives, the president offered prayers for the eternal peace of the martyred officers and extended heartfelt condolences to their families. He also prayed for patience and strength for the bereaved families in this difficult time, a Presidency’s news release said.

President Zardari also expressed concern over those injured in the blast and prayed for their early and complete recovery.

The president said their bravery and commitment to safeguarding the country would not go in vain. He reiterated the nation’s resolve to continue the fight against terrorism until its complete eradication.

The president emphasized that the government and security institutions remain fully determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and ensure lasting peace and stability in the country.
 

Browse Topics
Asif Zardari President Pakistan Pakistan Politics Terrorism

Related News

PM condemns Lakki Marwat terrorist attack on police vehicle
US practically suffers defeat in war against Iran: Hafiz Naeem
Metro Bus travel to cost more in Lahore, Rawalpindi and Multan after 33pc fare hike
More Pakistanis return from Iran via Taftan, Gabd-Rimdan borders after Iran-Israel war
Featured

Globally proven Suzuki Fronx arrives in Pakistan with modern mobility appeal

Gulf states suffer $15 billion loss in energy revenues since eruption of war: FT

UAE grants special extension until March 31, 2026 for expired visa holders to return

Finance Minister signals further increase in petroleum prices

Pakistan enters 5G era as spectrum auction ends with $510 million windfall