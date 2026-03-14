Bolan Mail service between Quetta and Karachi suspended until March 16

Summary According to Pakistan Railways authorities, the train did not depart from Quetta today (Friday) due to low numbers of passengers.

QUETTA (Dunya News) – Pakistan Railways has suspended the Bolan Mail train service running between Quetta and Karachi on Friday, Dunya News reported.

According to Pakistan Railways authorities, the train did not depart from Quetta today (Friday) due to low numbers of passengers. The Bolan Mail will now depart from Quetta for Karachi on March 16.

The Bolan Mail was scheduled to leave Quetta for Karachi today.

It is worth noting that Pakistan Railways sometimes suspends various trains across the country due to low passenger numbers.

