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Magnitude 4.0 earthquake jolts parts of Karachi

Magnitude 4.0 earthquake jolts parts of Karachi
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Summary According to National Seismic Monitoring Centre, Islamabad, the epicenter of the earthquake was located 100 kilometres north of Karachi at the depth of 10 kilometres.

KARACHI (Dunya News) - An earthquake measuring 4.0 on the Richter scale jolted different parts of Karachi on late Friday night, Dunya News reported.

The tremors were felt in various localities of Karachi including Landhi, Khurramabad, Malir and Korangi.

People came out of their homes in panic and started reciting verses from the Holy Quran. No loss of life and property was reported from any part of Karachi due to earthquake.

According to National Seismic Monitoring Centre, Islamabad, the epicenter of the earthquake was located 100 kilometres north of Karachi at the depth of 10 kilometres.
 

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