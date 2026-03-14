Afghan Taliban's drones intercepted before reaching targets: ISPR

Summary The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of the Pakistan Armed Forces, on Friday said that an attempt by the Afghan Taliban to spread fear in Pakistan has been foiled.

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of the Pakistan Armed Forces, on Friday said that an attempt by the Afghan Taliban to spread fear in Pakistan has been foiled.

According to ISPR statement, Afghan Taliban launched few rudimentary drones to harass the brave people of Pakistan on 13 March 2026. The drones were intercepted through soft and hard kills and did not reach their intended targets. However, the debris from these drones resulted in injuries to two children in Quetta and a civilian each in Kohat and Rawalpindi.

The statement further said that these attacks were aimed at inducing fear in the public and remind us of the terrorist mindset which drives the Afghan Taliban. On one hand, the Afghan Taliban project victimhood to garner global sympathy while on the other hand, they actively target civilians through their terrorist proxies and their drones.

Pakistan’s people and its Armed Forces are absolutely clear about the true nature and intentions of the terrorist militia-for-hire that rules Afghanistan, ISPR said.

The ISPR further said that Pakistan’s Operation Ghazab lil-Haq shall continue till the Afghan Taliban address Pakistan’s core concern with respect to terrorism originating from Afghan soil. Pakistan’s Armed Forces stand steadfast in the fight against terrorism and its manifestations, like the drone attacks by Afghan Taliban. We shall keep defending the people of Pakistan against terrorists and their facilitators and shall not flinch in the face of such provocations by the Afghan Taliban.

