CTD kills six militants in Lakki Marwat operation

Summary Six militants were killed in a CTD intelligence-based operation in Lakki Marwat after a 40-minute gun battle. Weapons and explosives were recovered during the raid.

BANNU (Dunya News) - An intelligence-based operation conducted by the Counter Terrorism Department in the Bannu region resulted in the killing of six militants in the Shagei area of Lakki Marwat.

According to CTD sources, the militants were killed during an exchange of fire as security forces carried out the operation in Shagei.

The encounter continued for nearly 40 minutes, during which several accomplices of the militants managed to escape from the scene.

Officials said the process of identifying the slain militants is currently underway.

During the operation, security personnel recovered a cache of weapons and explosives from the possession of the militants, including four Kalashnikov rifles, two pistols, eight hand grenades and an improvised explosive device (IED).

Meanwhile, funeral prayers for the seven personnel martyred in the Lakki Marwat blast were offered at the Police Lines. Security officials and colleagues attended the ceremony to pay tribute to the fallen officers.

Commenting on the development, Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi said that the CTD of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had foiled the malicious plans of militants by eliminating six terrorists belonging to what he termed “Fitna Al-Khawarij.”

He further praised the bravery of CTD personnel and paid tribute to their successful operation against the militants.