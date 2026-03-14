25 flights from Pakistan to Middle East cancelled today amid regional crisis

Summary 14 flights to and from Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Bahrain, Kuwait, and Qatar were cancelled from Lahore.

(WebDesk)- Flight operations from Pakistan to several Middle Eastern destinations remain disrupted, with 25 additional flights cancelled today (Saturday).

According to aviation sources, 14 flights to and from Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Bahrain, Kuwait, and Qatar were cancelled from Lahore.

Meanwhile, four flights from Sialkot Airport were also called off, while seven flights from Multan and Faisalabad were cancelled as well.

The disruptions come as the airspace of several Middle Eastern countries remains closed for the 15th consecutive day following military strikes by the United States and Israel on Iran.

It is worth noting that 72 flights to Middle Eastern destinations were cancelled across Pakistan on Friday, highlighting the continued impact of regional tensions on international flight operations.

