Islamabad airport to halt flights temporarily on March 16, PAA issues notice

Summary Islamabad Airport to temporarily halt commercial flights on March 16 from 8:30–10:30 AM; pilots advised to carry extra fuel amid airspace restrictions.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Pakistan Airport Authority has issued a new notice regarding Islamabad Airport, announcing a temporary restriction on flight operations scheduled for March 16.

According to the notification, no commercial flights will be allowed to land or take off between 8:30 AM and 10:30 AM.

This temporary restriction will also affect six sectors of the Lahore Flight Information Region, which will remain closed during the specified period.

The notice further stated that flights already in the air will have to wait for clearance to land, and pilots have been instructed to keep additional fuel on board in case of emergencies or possible delays.

Earlier, flight operations at Islamabad Airport were reportedly suspended around 6:30 PM, but normal operations resumed by approximately 8:00 PM.

During the suspension, all flights were prevented from landing or taking off. Some flights that were preparing to depart for destinations such as Medina had already completed passenger boarding but were also stopped due to the temporary ban.