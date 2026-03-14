Former Senator Mushtaq Ahmad announces Gaza march from Khyber to Karachi

Summary Ex-senator called on Pakistan to stand with Iran.

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) - Former senator and head of the Pakistan Rights Movement, Mushtaq Ahmad Khan, has announced a Gaza solidarity march from Khyber to Karachi, set to begin on March 29.

Speaking at a press conference in Peshawar, Mushtaq Ahmad Khan said the march aims to express solidarity with the people of Gaza and raise awareness about the ongoing humanitarian crisis.

He stated that they stand with Mojtaba Khamenei against the United States, claiming that the United States and Israel have already lost the war against Iran.

The former senator also expressed concern over restrictions related to Al-Aqsa Mosque during the holy month of Ramazan, calling the situation alarming for Muslims worldwide.

The former senator criticized the Gaza Peace Board, describing it as a fraud and claiming that Indonesia had already withdrawn from it. He urged Pakistan to also exit the board immediately. He further said that attacks on Iran and Lebanon took place after the board’s first meeting.

Ex-senator also called on Pakistan to stand with Iran while normalizing relations with Afghanistan.

Mushtaq Ahmad Khan further stated that a large number of children had been killed in Gaza and accused Israel of using hunger as a weapon of war.

