Pakistan Airport Authority issues new NOTAM for Islamabad flights

Summary The suspension will be in effect between 8.30am and 10.30am.

(Web Desk) - The Pakistan Airport Authority has issued a new NOTAM for flights operating to and from Islamabad Airport, announcing the temporary closure of six sectors in the Lahore Flight Information Region (FIR) on March 16.

The suspension will be in effect between 8.30am and 10.30am. Aircraft already airborne during this window will be required to hold and wait for clearance to land.

The NOTAM also instructs pilots to carry additional fuel during the affected period to ensure safety while waiting in the air.

These developments come amid the regional conflict involving Iran, Israel, and the United States, which has left air operations in many countries, including Pakistan, severely disrupted. Along with commercial flights, air cargo services were also suspended.

