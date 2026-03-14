Punjab Police DSP arrested in Rs33.3 million fraud case

Summary Punjab Police have arrested DSP Azhar Naveed after a fraud case involving Rs33.3 million and a disputed luxury vehicle deal was registered at Lahore’s Defence B Police Station.

LAHORE (Dunya News) – A Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) serving in the Punjab Police has been arrested after a fraud case involving more than Rs33.3 million was registered against him in Lahore, police officials confirmed.

The accused officer, identified as DSP Azhar Naveed, was taken into custody following allegations that he deceived a citizen in a financial transaction related to luxury vehicles.

According to police sources, the complainant, Hussam, alleged that the officer obtained a large sum of money under the pretext of arranging two high-end vehicles. The complainant told investigators that a total of Rs33.3 million was transferred to the accused as payment for the cars. However, the vehicles were never delivered, prompting the citizen to approach authorities and file a complaint.

Based on the application submitted by the complainant, a fraud case was registered at Defence B Police Station in Lahore against DSP Azhar Naveed and his son Nail Azhar. The First Information Report accuses the two of deception and unlawful financial gain linked to the vehicle deal.

Police officials stated that the case has been formally registered and an investigation is under way to examine the circumstances surrounding the transaction, including the transfer of funds and the alleged promise to provide the vehicles.

Investigators are reviewing financial records and communication between the parties to determine the sequence of events that led to the complaint. Authorities are also examining whether additional individuals may have been involved in facilitating the deal.

Sources within the police department confirmed that DSP Azhar Naveed was serving in the Security Division at the time the allegations surfaced.

Officials familiar with the investigation said the inquiry will determine the authenticity of the claims and whether the funds were obtained through misrepresentation or fraudulent intent. The role of the co-accused, identified as the officer’s son, is also being examined as part of the ongoing probe.

Police authorities have indicated that further legal proceedings will follow as investigators collect evidence and record statements from relevant witnesses connected to the alleged transaction.