UAE-based Pakistanis top global remittances to Pakistan in February 2026

Summary Pakistanis living in the UAE sent $696 million in remittances in February 2026, ranking first globally, highlighting overseas community contributions to Pakistan’s economy and foreign reserves.

SHARJAH (Syed Mudassir Khushnood) - According to data released by the State Bank of Pakistan, Pakistani expatriates residing in the United Arab Emirates sent approximately $696 million in remittances to Pakistan during February 2026, securing the top position globally among overseas Pakistani communities.

Economic experts say the development is significant for strengthening Pakistan’s economy and improving the country’s foreign exchange reserves.

To mark this achievement, a special ceremony was organized in Sharjah, attended by Pakistan’s Consul General Hussain Muhammad, President of Pakistan Social Centre Sharjah Khalid Hussain Chaudhry, members of the diplomatic staff, and a large number of business and community leaders.

During the event, participants appreciated the contributions of the Pakistani community. A celebratory cake was cut, and tribute was paid to overseas Pakistanis for their continuous role in increasing remittance inflows.

Speakers at the ceremony said that Pakistanis living in the United Arab Emirates are not only playing a prominent role in business and professional sectors but are also contributing significantly to Pakistan’s economic development through remittances. They reaffirmed that overseas Pakistanis will continue supporting the country’s economy with the same commitment in the future.

Participants also noted that the rise in remittances reflects the strong economic ties between Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates, while emphasizing the need to further promote unity and cooperation within the community.