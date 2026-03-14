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Punjab Bar Council moves to suspend licence of Lahore High Court Bar President

Punjab Bar Council moves to suspend licence of Lahore High Court Bar President
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Summary Punjab Bar Council recommended suspension of Lahore High Court Bar President Babar Murtaza’s license over election dispute, alleging misconduct and ignoring council orders on results.

LAHORE (Dunya News) – In the ongoing dispute over the Lahore High Court Bar Association elections, the Punjab Bar Council has decided to move for the suspension of the law license of Lahore High Court Bar President Babar Murtaza and the chairman of the election board.

According to officials, the chairman of the Executive Committee of the Punjab Bar Council has recommended sending a reference to the Pakistan Bar Council seeking suspension of their licenses.

The written order was issued on a petition filed by Independent Group candidate Raja Aamir before the Punjab Bar Council’s executive committee.

Earlier, the Punjab Bar Council had suspended the election results for the position of Lahore High Court Bar president and had sought the complete election record from the chairman of the election board.

According to the written order, Babar Murtaza continues to function as president despite the Punjab Bar Council’s decision, which has been described as illegal.

The order stated that the Punjab Bar Council is the regulatory body responsible for all matters related to lawyers, and failure by Babar Murtaza and the election board chairman to comply with its directives falls under professional misconduct.

Further proceedings regarding the Lahore High Court Bar elections are scheduled for March 25.

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