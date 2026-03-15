Pakistan destroys equipment storage in Kandahar strikes

Summary Afghan regime, and terrorists used these facilities for terror activities in Pakistan

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Pakistan has destroyed equipment storage and technical support infrastructure of Afghan Taliban regime and terrorists of Fitna al-Khawarij in Kandahar under Operation Ghazab –Lil Haq carried out between Friday and Saturday night, according to security sources.

A video of the operation has been released in which it could be seen that Pakistan army conducted effective strikes on terrorists’ hideouts and equipment storage and technical support infrastructure of Afghan Taliban regime, which they used for subversive activities in Pakistan.

In airstrikes, Pakistan army struck military installations of Afghan regime and hideouts of terrorists and effectively dismantled equipment storage and technical support infrastructure, which they used against Pakistan in terror activities.

Pakistan will continue strikes against Taliban regime until it achieves its objectives of eliminating Indian sponsored militants and terrorists.

Video footage released in connection with the operation shows clear before-and-after visuals of the targeted strikes, highlighting the intensity and effectiveness of the military action.

The operation is part of the security operations in the region, with the aim of dismantling the infrastructure of the militant networks in the region.

Security sources report that Operation Ghazab Lil-Haq will continue until strategic objectives are achieved, with the military committed to taking strong action against terrorism.