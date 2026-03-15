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MQM's Khalid Maqbool meets President Asif Ali Zardari

MQM's Khalid Maqbool meets President Asif Ali Zardari
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Summary Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, Sindh Interior Minister Ziaul Hassan Lanjar and others were present in the meeting

KARACHI (Dunya News) - MQM Chairman and Federal Minister Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui called on President Asif Ali Zardari on Saturday, according to sources.

Sources close to the development said Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, Sindh Interior Minister Ziaul Hassan Lanjar and others were present in the meeting.

The leaders discussed relations between the PPP and the MQM. Earlier, the MQM said the federal government did not take the party into confidence to change the governor.

It should be noted that the federal government removed Kamran Tessori and replaced him with PML-N leader Nehal Hashmi as Sindh Governor.

A statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif sent the summary to the President of Pakistan for the approval.
 

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