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Early morning rain in Lahore adds to chill; PMD forecasts more showers across Punjab

Early morning rain in Lahore adds to chill; PMD forecasts more showers across Punjab
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Summary Heavy rain early morning rain was reported in Lahore’s areas including Shimla Pahari, the Mall, Davis Road, Lakshmi Chowk, Civil Secretariat, Sanda Road, Chauburji and other locations

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Rain in the provincial capital Lahore and several cities across Punjab has made the weather a bit chilly, while electricity supply was suspended due to multiple power feeders tripping.

Heavy rain early morning rain was reported in Lahore’s areas including Shimla Pahari, the Mall, Davis Road, Lakshmi Chowk, Civil Secretariat, Sanda Road, Chauburji and other locations. The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast intermittent rain in Lahore and across Punjab throughout the day.

According to the PMD, the minimum temperature in Lahore today is expected to be 15° C, while the maximum may reach 25° C. The humidity in the air has reached 67%, and cool winds are currently blowing at a speed of 11 km/h.

Besides Lahore, rain also fell in several cities of Punjab including Hasilpur, Sargodha, Bahawalnagar, Arifwala, Dunyapur, and Sangla Hill. Rain was also reported in Minchinabad, Faisalabad, Kasur, and other cities, making the weather pleasant.

However, after the rain, electricity supply was suspended in many areas due to feeders tripping, causing severe difficulties for residents.

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