President, PM call for unity against Islamophobia

Summary President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif deliver their joint statements on International Day to Combat Islamophobia

ISLAMABAD (APP) - President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in their joint statements on the International Day to Combat Islamophobia on Sunday (today) called upon governments, civil society, media and faith leaders across the world to reject prejudice and work together through dialogue and lawful means against Islamophobia.

The President said, “On the International Day to Combat Islamophobia, following a resolution of the United Nations General Assembly, we stand against hatred, discrimination and intolerance directed at Muslims worldwide.

“Respect for religious belief and equal protection under the law are not optional principles. They are obligations. Pakistan will continue to speak clearly and act consistently in support of these principles, at home and abroad,” he remarked.

“It also recalls the tragic events in Christchurch, which shocked the conscience of humanity. Islamophobia appears in many ways. Hate speech. Discrimination. Attacks on religious symbols and places of worship. Such acts violate fundamental human rights and run counter to the basic principle that all people deserve equal treatment under the law,” he added.

He said, “In Pakistan, we make sure non-Muslims can access government services, schools, and jobs without barriers. Their voices should be heard in local councils and national debates.”

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif said Pakistan has always raised its voice against Islamophobia in a responsible manner at all international forums and will continue its efforts for religious tolerance among the nations of the world and for a sense of security for Muslims.

He said, “Today, the International Day for the Elimination of Islamophobia, is a global voice in condemning prejudice against Islam and Muslims.”

“The United Nations General Assembly’s resolution on combating Islamophobia discourages discriminatory and hateful behavior against Muslims worldwide at the global level,” he said adding, “Social intolerance is a cause of weakening values such as fundamental religious freedom and mutual unity and tolerance.”

“Today is a day for global sense of protection for Muslims against religious prejudice and violent incidents,” he said adding, “Civilized societies do not discriminate in human rights on the basis of beliefs, but are based on mutual respect and sacrifice.”

“Pakistan condemns all forms of Islamophobia. In accordance with Islamic teachings and international law, all human beings have equal rights,” he remarked.