Six terrorists killed in CTD-police joint operation in Kohat

Summary The operation was carried out in the Lachi area of Kohat

KOHAT (Dunya News) - The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) and police killed six terrorists during a joint operation in Kohat on Sunday, according to District Police Officer Shehbaz Elahi.

The DPO said the operation was carried out in the Lachi area of Kohat, where security forces engaged the militants and recovered weapons from the killed terrorists.

He added that a search operation is still ongoing, while the area has been cordoned off by security forces.

The development comes amid rising violence in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where authorities have intensified counter-terrorism operations in recent days.

A day earlier, the CTD conducted an intelligence-based operation in the region that also resulted in the killing of at least six suspected militants. The action followed a deadly blast near a police vehicle in Lakki Marwat’s Bettani tribal area, which martyred at least seven police personnel.

Terrorism is a growing problem for Pakistan, with the number of attacks rising every year since 2022, according to Armed Conflict Location & Event Data (ACLED), a global monitoring organisation. Data from ACLED shows attacks in Pakistan rose nearly fourfold to 2,425 in 2025 from 658 in 2022 and over the same period, TTP attacks increased more than sevenfold to 838 from 118.

The federal government has been consistently raising its voice on international forums against terrorist sanctuaries operating in Afghanistan and using its soil to launch attacks on Pakistan -- a development attested to by the United Nations Security Council.

