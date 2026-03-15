Islamophobia condemnable, Muslim countries should become symbol of unity: Maryam Nawaz

Summary CM stressed that Muslim nations should overcome internal differences and promote unity.

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz said on Sunday that Islamophobia is condemnable and Muslim countries should stand united and serve as a symbol of solidarity.

In her message on the occasion of the International Day Against Islamophobia, CM Punjab stated that discrimination and unfair treatment against Muslims have increased due to Islamophobia. She added that Muslims in regions such as Palestine and Kashmir are facing oppression and injustice.

Maryam Nawaz emphasized that Islam is a religion of peace, and Muslims believe in harmony and coexistence. She said that Islam has guaranteed fundamental human rights and highlighted the importance of presenting Islamic values in a positive way to counter Islamophobia.

CM further stressed that Muslim nations should overcome internal differences and promote unity. According to her, adherence to Islamic principles and positive individual conduct can play a significant role in addressing and defeating Islamophobia.

The chief minister also called for patience, tolerance, and mutual respect, urging greater international efforts to eliminate Islamophobia worldwide.

