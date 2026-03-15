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684 Afghan Taliban operatives killed in Operation Ghazab-ul-Haq, says Ata Tarar

684 Afghan Taliban operatives killed in Operation Ghazab-ul-Haq, says Ata Tarar
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Summary Federal Information Minister Ata Tarar reported that 684 Taliban operatives have been killed and over 912 injured during Operation Ghazab-ul-Haq, targeting posts, tanks, and weapon depots.

ISLAMABAD  (Dunya News) — Federal Information Minister Ataullah Tarar stated that Operation Ghazab-ul-Haq has resulted in the deaths of 684 Afghan Taliban operatives, while more than 912 others have been injured.

In a statement posted on the social media platform X, Tarar said that 252 Taliban posts have been destroyed, 44 captured, and 229 tanks and armed vehicles have been neutralised. Airstrikes targeted 73 locations across Afghanistan.

He added that on the nights of March 14 and 15, Pakistan Army forces targeted terrorist hideouts, destroying technical support and weapons storage facilities in Kandahar, including tunnels used to store equipment.

The minister also stated that in the Chitral sector, a Taliban jump-off point across the Afghan border was neutralised, and operations were conducted against sites in Pakistan supporting terrorism.

Ata Tarar emphasised that no civilian areas or infrastructure were targeted during the operations, countering claims made by Afghan officials and media.

 

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