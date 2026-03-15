Punjab government decides to act against those spreading false propaganda about official aircraft

Summary The Punjab government has decided to take legal action against individuals spreading false propaganda about the use of an official aircraft under the Defamation Law 2024.

LAHORE (Dunya News) — The Punjab government has decided to take action against those spreading false propaganda regarding the use of an official aircraft, (Dunya News) reported.

According to the provincial government, a malicious campaign based on fabricated stories about the use of the official aircraft is being circulated on social media and other platforms.

The government stated that strict legal action will be taken against individuals responsible for spreading false news, adding that authorities will approach the courts against the persons and platforms involved.

Officials also announced that legal proceedings will be initiated under the Defamation Law 2024.

A spokesperson for the Punjab government said those spreading fake information will have to face the law and attempts to mislead the public will not go unpunished.

The spokesperson added that instead of merely responding to misinformation, the government will pursue direct legal action and approach the courts to seek the maximum possible penalties.

He further stated that fake news is not journalism but clear defamation, and every individual involved in the propaganda campaign will be brought before the law.