Azma Bokhari criticises false claims about Maryam Nawaz, warns action against misinformation

Summary Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari criticised those spreading false claims about Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz and warned that misinformation campaigns would be exposed and confronted.

LAHORE (Dunya News) — Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari has strongly criticised those spreading what she described as false allegations about Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.

In a statement posted on the social media platform X, Bukhari questioned how far critics would go in their hostility towards Maryam Nawaz and said those spreading lies must be exposed.

She said that earlier false claims were circulated regarding the chief minister’s alleged departure abroad, and now fabricated stories are being spread about her family.

Bukhari added that significant effort was being invested in spreading false narratives, and if the same energy had been used for public welfare, the public might have taken such claims seriously.

The provincial information minister further stated that despite the criticism, Maryam Nawaz would continue launching welfare initiatives for the public and strengthening her connection with the people.

She also remarked that the time for playing political victimhood or revenge narratives had passed, stressing that those spreading falsehoods should now be held accountable.