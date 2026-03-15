Five militants killed in intelligence-based operation in Lakki Marwat

Summary Security forces killed five India-sponsored militants in Lakki Marwat during an intelligence-based operation, recovering large quantities of weapons and continuing anti-terrorism efforts.

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Security forces conducted an intelligence-driven operation in Lakki Marwat, killing five militants linked to the India-backed group Fitna-e-Hindustan, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The ISPR statement said the operation targeted terrorists whose presence had been reported in the area. During a heavy exchange of fire, security forces successfully neutralized the five India-sponsored militants.

Officials confirmed that the slain militants were involved in multiple terrorist activities in the region, and a large cache of weapons and ammunition was recovered from their hideouts.

The ISPR added that clearance operations will continue to eliminate any remaining India-backed militants in the area. The campaign is part of the ongoing operation to eliminate terrorism from the country.

Operation Ghazab lil-Haq

Since the Taliban took power in Afghanistan in 2021, Pakistan has witnessed a sharp rise in cross-border militant attacks, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

In response to the growing security threat, Pakistan launched Operation Ghazab lil-Haq, during which around 684 Afghan Taliban operatives and affiliated militants were killed.

According to Attaullah Tarar, more than 900 militants were injured, while 252 checkposts were destroyed during the operation.

The two countries also faced border clashes in October 2025 after Afghan Taliban fighters and militants launched unprovoked attacks on Pakistani border posts.